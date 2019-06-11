They saw off competition from two City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) teams, fellow locals First Strokes Godmanchester and Bottisham to triumph in the event at Newmarket. The St Ives squad claimed 14 first places, 17 runners-up finishes and seven third places across the 45 races with their victory being clinched when winning the closing squadron relay event. Thomas Sprawson, Olivia Brown, Tiernan Stevenson, Isobelle Moore, Harrison Pearson, Caitlyn Brown, Tom McNeill, Marli Taylor, Elliot Megginson, Rosie Stevenson, Oliver Dickson, Olly McNeill, Millie Taylor, Michael Wilden, Ruby O'Dell, Max Lucas, Grace Iddon, Alfie Everett, Anna Gallagher, Emily Quayle, Tessa Quayle, Adam Wallis, Amelia Dunn and Alfie Reeve all performed superbly for St Ives in the competition which is open to swimmers aged between nine and 13.