Olivia Smith, Anna Freeman and Ciara Taylor of St Ives Swimming Club at the East Region Junior Championships. Picture: SUBMITTED Olivia Smith, Anna Freeman and Ciara Taylor of St Ives Swimming Club at the East Region Junior Championships. Picture: SUBMITTED

They saw off competition from two City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) teams, fellow locals First Strokes Godmanchester and Bottisham to triumph in the event at Newmarket.

The St Ives squad claimed 14 first places, 17 runners-up finishes and seven third places across the 45 races with their victory being clinched when winning the closing squadron relay event.

Thomas Sprawson, Olivia Brown, Tiernan Stevenson, Isobelle Moore, Harrison Pearson, Caitlyn Brown, Tom McNeill, Marli Taylor, Elliot Megginson, Rosie Stevenson, Oliver Dickson, Olly McNeill, Millie Taylor, Michael Wilden, Ruby O'Dell, Max Lucas, Grace Iddon, Alfie Everett, Anna Gallagher, Emily Quayle, Tessa Quayle, Adam Wallis, Amelia Dunn and Alfie Reeve all performed superbly for St Ives in the competition which is open to swimmers aged between nine and 13.

"It was a brilliant and heart-pounding night," said St Ives head coach Andy Hunter. "Fun was had by all the swimmers, parents and myself.

"It was great to see them execute so well the things we had worked on rigorously beforehand."

St Ives finished on 168 points - three clear of closest challengers COPS 'A'. First Strokes were third on 150 points.

The team success follows on from a host of fine individual performances in the recent Fenland Open Meet at Whittlesey.

A 41-strong St Ives contingent earned 30 medals between them with Ed Cochrane claiming a hat-trick of golds and Lottie Flynn enjoying a win double.

Amy Coleman, Toby Offord, Ewan Desborough, Josh Marshall, Connor Brookes and Connie Newstead were the other race-winners at that gala.

Rising St Ives star Ciara Taylor won a bronze medal at the East Region Junior Championships.

Taylor took third place in the 14yrs girls 50m butterfly final in a time of 29.90 seconds.

Clubmates Olivia Smith, Anna Freeman and Luke Tunstall also performed well at that event.