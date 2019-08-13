The local club withdrew their first XI from the Cambs & Hunts Premier League only two games into the 2019 campaign. A shortage of players of the required quality for Whiting & Partners Division One cricket was a major factor in the decision with club chiefs keen to nurture a new generation of young talent. And it appears to working with Town sides now sitting pretty at the top of Division Two and Division Five in the Hunts League with young players excelling at both levels. The club's head of cricket, Kevin Clement, said: