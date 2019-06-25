Waresley skipper Steve Warman tosses the coin ahead of the game against the MCC as opposition captain Charlie Sorensen and the umpires look on. Picture: SUBMITTED Waresley skipper Steve Warman tosses the coin ahead of the game against the MCC as opposition captain Charlie Sorensen and the umpires look on. Picture: SUBMITTED

A big crowd, featuring many former club stars, was present for the fixture at Waresley Park which the visitors won by 91 runs.

A former Waresley player was the star performer for the MCC with Robert Craze hitting an unbeaten 67 in his side's tally of 191-8 - a fine recovery from 76-6.

Phil Gillett, Terry Hayden and Peter Colebrook claimed two wickets apiece for Waresley whose hopes of victory were ended by a late batting collapse. They were on 100-6 before the final four wickets fell without any further runs being socored. Sam Johnson top-scored with 33.

Waresley were presented with a plaque to mark the occasion and it is hoped the fixture may become a bi-annual event in the future.