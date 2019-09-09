Their six-man team celebrated victory in the Cambridgeshire Area Golf Union Knockout Cup.

Old Nene beat Girton 6-0 in the opening round before seeing off March by a 4-2 scoreline at the quarter-final stage. A 5-1 victory against St Ives followed in the semi-finals before they overcame Brampton Park 4-2 in a final staged at Ely City GC.

The successful Old Nene team was made up of Seniors captain Dennis Ward, Mike Ambrose, Mick Cockman, Barrie Gibbs, Paul Groves and Steve Judge with Dave Crouch proving to be an able replacement for the unavailable Groves in the showpiece clash.

Captain Ward said: "Every match was hard-ought but we managed to get the better results on the day and we are absolutely delighted to win overall."

It's the first time Old Nene have triumphed in the county event, which is played in the 'fourball better ball' format, since its introduction in 2009.