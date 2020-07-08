Adam Bartlett with a 15lb common carp Adam Bartlett with a 15lb common carp

One such angler was Gareth Brown who ventured over to the River Teme in search of Barbel where the fishing was difficult but a quick change of bait to Sticky Baits 12mm Krill boilies soon produced a lovely reward for him.

Shop owners Mickey and Adam Bartlett finally managed to fit in some fishing themselves which has been difficult lately with the shop been so busy!

First, they headed down to the St Ives Pits Complex to fish for Tench at first light and they did not have to wait long before they both had lovely Tench on the bank up to 5lb.

Float fishing sweetcorn over hemp and castors proving to be the winning method.

Gareth Brown with a Barbel

Next, during a spell of hot weather Mickey and Adam headed to the local club water after work for some floater fishing for carp during the evening.

Mickey was first into a good fish of just over 20lb which gave a great fight on light tackle taking over 10 minutes to land.

And just before leaving for the evening Adam also managed a lovely common carp of 15lb with both fish falling for Sticky Baits Krill pop-ups fished over the Sticky Krill Floaters.

During the last few weeks there have also been reports of some great catches on the local rivers and Fen Drains, with stories of everything from good Rudd, Tench and some great catches of Bream.

Anglers are advised to call into the store for more details of what has been going on in the area, as staff are more than happy to help.

St Ives Tackle is now open to the public to come in and browse with social distancing guidelines in place and a spokesman said: “It has been great to see all our customers face to face again and thank everyone for their support in these difficult times.

“Hopefully, we continue to see many anglers smiling again with their latest catches!

“If you would like any more info on the fishing available in the area, then feel free call and speak to one of our friendly staff.”

For moer information call 01480 468196 or visit their website at www.stivestackle.co.uk.

*Anthony Watling finished in first place at the Treasure Island Open on the River Great Ouse in St Neots on Sunday.

Watling had 6lb 14oz at Osiers, while Malcolm Gibbs took 6lb for second and Mark Dickerson had 5lb 11oz for third, with both at Treasure Island.

Dave Bowman won Section A with 5lb 1oz at Treasure Island, as Steve Mobbs took Section B honours with 4lb 3oz at Riverside Park and Maurice Mobbs won Section C with 4lb 1oz at Osiers.