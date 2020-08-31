The Huntingdonshire Division Two South side were hosting Huntingdon Alliance for Indians at their Playing Field home.

They batted went on to make 209-6 in their 40 overs after being reduced to 40-4 at one stage.

That was thanks to a first half-century for Troy Beavis, eventually making his way to 67 not out at the end of the innings, and 49 from Amir Chowdury.

Beavis also managed to take 2-14 in reply as the visitors were left shellshocked and all out for a mere 32 in exactly nine overs.

However, he couldn’t take the plaudits for the bowling display as it was brother Reece at the other end who did all the damage in an amazing spell.

Not only did he pick up a hat-trick along the way but he claimed a wonderful 8-14, the club’s best ever bowling figures.