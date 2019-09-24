Caz Osborne doing battle for St Neots Ladies 1sts during their victory against Cambridge University 2nds. Picture: ADAM CUNDICK Caz Osborne doing battle for St Neots Ladies 1sts during their victory against Cambridge University 2nds. Picture: ADAM CUNDICK

The local side launched the new campaign with a 3-2 victory at Cambridge University 2nds in Division One North which was far more conclusive than the final scoreline may suggest.

The Saints side, featuring seven members of their title-winning 2nds of last season, soon hit the front when Eleanor Pybus struck from a short corner.

Sue Glover then intercepted a defensive pass and slotted a second goal and Millie Payne smashed in a third to leave her side in full control before the break.

Saints saw a Caz Osborne effort ruled out early in the second half before they were reduced to nine players with Sophie Faulkner and Lorna Marshall both carded.

Chloe Cundick in action for St Neots Ladies 1sts against Cambridge University 2nds. Picture: ADAM CUNDICK Chloe Cundick in action for St Neots Ladies 1sts against Cambridge University 2nds. Picture: ADAM CUNDICK

They also conceded twice from short corners as their lead was slashed, but they stood firm to start in winning style.

All four of the St Neots female sides are now playing in this league after previously having two teams in the Five Counties Women's League.

The 2nds also tasted success last Saturday as they beat Huntingdon 1sts in their Division Three North-West curtain-raiser. Amy Wilkinson and China Forsdick provided their goals in a 2-1 triumph.

The 3rds made a losing start to life in Division Four North-West (South) when going down 3-1 to Royston 2nds despite a Niamh Gaynor strike.

The 4ths were beaten 1-0 at Cambridge South 4ths in a tight Division Five North-West (South) contest.

There was a five-star start to the new East Men's League season for St Neots 1sts.

The local side roared to a 5-1 victory against Long Sutton 2nds in their Division Three North-West opener.

Iain Moor made an early breakthrough from a short corner but the lead proved to be short-lived as the visitors replied.

Former goalkeeper Ben Seaber showed his quality in an outfield role to restore the advantage before the break and three further goals followed in the second period.

It was less then a minute old when Brad Forsdick struck the first of them. Adam Horlock then got in on the act with a calm finish and Charlie Evans completed the scoring when applying the final touch to a smart move.

St Neots 2nds drew 1-1 at Bourne Deeping 4ths in their first Division Five North-West fixture of the new campaign.