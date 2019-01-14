Mat Bamford helped St Ives 1sts to victory in their first outing of 2019. Picture: J BIGGS PHOTOGRAPHY Mat Bamford helped St Ives 1sts to victory in their first outing of 2019. Picture: J BIGGS PHOTOGRAPHY

It certainly wasn’t a cakewalk, though, as they twice had to come from behind before dishing out a 7-3 drubbing to rock-bottom Bourne Deeping 2nds in their first Division Two North outing of 2019 last Saturday.

St Ives were stung by two early goals from the lowly visitors before a Rory Mooney effort and a Darren Coles penalty stroke pulled them level.

They soon found themselves trailing again before a scoring surge from Dave Land, Dave Haslegrave and Mat Bamford carried them into a two-goal lead before the break.

The second half was a more subdued affair with Mooney and Bamford both doubling their tallies to seal the points.

Darren Coles tucks away a penalty stroke in St Ives Men's 1sts' success against Bourne Deeping 2nds. Picture: J BIGGS PHOTOGRAPHY Darren Coles tucks away a penalty stroke in St Ives Men's 1sts' success against Bourne Deeping 2nds. Picture: J BIGGS PHOTOGRAPHY

Struggling St Ives 2nds were thumped 9-1 by Cambridge City 4ths in Division Three North-West with Ben Joss providing the consolation goal.

Trefor Jones shrugged off a fractured finger to score the 3rds’ goal as they drew 1-1 with fellow Division Five North-West promotion contenders March Town 2nds.

There were vastly different fortunes for the two St Ives sides at Division Six North-West (South) level as they faced opposition from the same club.

Rob Brand hit a hat-trick to lead the 4ths to a 7-2 win against lowly Ely City 3rds with Chris Underhill, Richard Corbett, John Bowles and James Lewis grabbing the other goals, but the 5ths went down 7-0 to a promotion-chasing Ely City 2nds outfit.

Goalmouth action as St Ives Men's 1sts go on the attack in their win against Bourne Deeping 2nds. Picture: J BIGGS PHOTOGRAPHY Goalmouth action as St Ives Men's 1sts go on the attack in their win against Bourne Deeping 2nds. Picture: J BIGGS PHOTOGRAPHY

There was only one success for the St Ives female section to celebrate last Saturday – and it came from their leading team.

The Ladies 1sts boosted their promotion hopes in Division Two North-West of the East Women’s League by dishing out a 7-0 drubbing to Cambridge Nomads 1sts.

Two Abby Scarrow goals were followed by strikes from Louisa Scotney and Sally King as the St Ives side took command in the first half.

And they continued to put their hosts to the sword in the second period when a Jules Griffiths brace sandwiched a second Scotney effort to complete an emphatic success.

St Ives 2nds were beaten 3-0 by runaway leaders City of Peterborough 2nds at that level and the 3rds were also brushed aside by table-topping opposition when going down 8-0 to Cambridge South 2nds in Division Four North-West (South).

St Ives 4ths saw their promotion bid dented by a 2-0 defeat to Newmarket 4ths in Division Five North-West (South).