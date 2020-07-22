Angus Lawrence and Ollie Maynard during their challenge Angus Lawrence and Ollie Maynard during their challenge

The 17-year-old took on an ‘Everesting’ attempt, which requires riders to achieve the same elevational gain as Mount Everest’s 8,848 metres by riding the same hill repeatedly in one go.

Lawrence, a member of the JRC Shutt Ridley team, rode 240 ascents of the Seaton hill over a 17-hour period, covering 238km and climbing 8,964m and was joined by St Ives CC member Ollie Maynard, also 17.

Maynard was forced to call off his attempt at the halfway point due to illness, but the pair were riding to raise money for World Bicycle Relief UK.

Angus Lawrence at the end of his challenge Angus Lawrence at the end of his challenge

The charity provides bicycles to remote communities in Africa to enable children to attend schools that would be too far away and medics to cover a greater area, giving care to more people.

So far they have raised £1,200 and their GoFundMe page can be found at https://gf.me/u/yfx6xp.