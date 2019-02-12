Summer Payne hit the first goal as St Neots Ladies 2nds beat Cheshunt 1sts to seal the Division One title in the Five Counties Women's League. Picture: ADAM CUNDICK Summer Payne hit the first goal as St Neots Ladies 2nds beat Cheshunt 1sts to seal the Division One title in the Five Counties Women's League. Picture: ADAM CUNDICK

The unbeaten locals clinched the Division One crown in their first season at that level with a 2-0 triumph at Cheshunt 1sts last Saturday.

Youngsters Chloe Cundick and Summer Payne caused constant problems to the visiting side and it was no surprise when the latter broke the deadlock just before half-time with a clinical finish from close range.

The Saints side continued to dominate in the second half and sealed victory through player-of-the-match China Saywell late on.

That was the cue for the title celebrations to begin for a side winning promotion for the third successive campaign.

St Neots Ladies 1sts climbed off the bottom of the Division One North standings in the East Women’s League last Saturday.

They came from behind to triumph 2-1 at Ipswich-East Suffolk 1sts and give their survival hopes a major boost.

Tanya Sargeant levelled with a penalty stroke after seeing a shot stopped by the foot of a defender and Kirsty McKenzie coolly completed the turnaround.

The 3rds were beaten 4-2 by Enigma in Division Three of the Five Counties Women’s League.

St Neots Men’s 1sts were pipped by table-topping opposition last Saturday.

They suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of pacesetters March Town 1sts in Division Three North-West of the East Men’s League.

Mark Witherow fired Saints ahead in the first half after the visiting goalkeeper was shown a yellow card, but March came back strongly with two goals in the second period.

St Neots 2nds slipped further away from the Division Five North-West promotion race when being beaten 4-2 at Spalding 4ths. Gary Leyshon and Danny Stevenson provided their goals.

The rock-bottom 3rds are 10 points from safety after a single-goal derby defeat at St Ives 3rds, but the 4ths provided some cheer for the male section with a thumping success as they beat Wisbech Town 4ths 6-0 in Division Six North-West (South).