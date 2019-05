The shock decision was confirmed by the club this morning only two games into the Whiting & Partners Division One season.

Town were champions as recently as 2015 and have played at this level since 1994 with their first XI also having 11 seasons in the East Anglian Premier League from 1999 to 2009.

Head of Cricket, Kevin Clement, told the Hunts Post: "The club has made the decision to withdraw from the Cambs & Hunts Premier League with immediate effect.

You may also want to watch:

"It has been made with the aim of ensuring the future wellbeing of the club and to develop a senior playing infrastructure to support of the progression of the talented players in our youth section.

"A significant factor in taking this course of action is a current lack of players of the necessary quality to play at this level as well as a lack of numbers to field two Saturday teams.

"We can only apologise to everyone in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League for the undoubted inconvenience this will cause."

Town's current second team - playing in Division Two of the Hunts League - will now become their first XI.

They also have a Sunday side in Division Five of the Hunts League.