Published: 11:05 AM July 6, 2021

A local housebuilder is supporting youngsters in sport by sponsoring Huntingdon Girls Football Club U13s.

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at Alconbury Weald, on Bardolph Way, has provided the team with a brand-new football kit.

The grassroots community football club supports girls aged four and above to be active and try a new sport in a friendly environment, while providing a number of social opportunities for them to connect with like-minded youngsters.

Suzanne Irons, sales director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “The Huntingdon Girls FC are a well-established organisation and an invaluable part of community life, so we are proud to support their U13 team..

Lisa Mason at Huntingdon Girls FC, said: “We are thrilled to be sponsored by Redrow and having a smart new kit has really helped the team to kick off the new season in style.

“Every player deserves to feel a sense of pride when they step onto the pitch, no matter their age or level. Our teams are made up of girls who have played competitive football for years, along with some who have never been on a football pitch before, so it’s great to see everyone come together and improve every time we train.”















