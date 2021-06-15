'Amazing' Kimbolton Colts claim fair play award from Hunts Youth League

Published: 11:45 AM June 15, 2021

Kimbolton Town Colts U13s have won the fair play award from the Hunts Youth League for the 2020-2021 season. - Credit: KIMBOLTON TOWN COLTS FC

An "absolutely amazing" young football team is thoroughly deserving of their end-of-season award according to their proud coach.

Kimbolton Town Colts U13 squad won the fair play award from the Hunts Youth League in their age category.

The Pound Lane-based team endured a difficult start to the season with a couple of heavy defeats but they continued to battle in every game right up until the COVID-19 enforced break just after Christmas.

But the break simply fired them up and they returned for the later than usual end of season in style, going on a six-game unbeaten streak with three wins and three draws and climbing up to fifth in the division.

Mark Field, who coaches the team alongside Nik Day, said: "The team have been absolutely amazing and a real pleasure to work with over the season.

"We're looking forward to working with them again next season ."

Kimbolton run teams at various age groups. For further information go to www.kimboltontowncolts.co.uk