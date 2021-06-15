News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

'Amazing' Kimbolton Colts claim fair play award from Hunts Youth League

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:45 AM June 15, 2021   
Kimbolton Town Colts U13s team photo

Kimbolton Town Colts U13s have won the fair play award from the Hunts Youth League for the 2020-2021 season. - Credit: KIMBOLTON TOWN COLTS FC

An "absolutely amazing" young football team is thoroughly deserving of their end-of-season award according to their proud coach.

Kimbolton Town Colts U13 squad won the fair play award from the Hunts Youth League in their age category.

The Pound Lane-based team endured a difficult start to the season with a couple of heavy defeats but they continued to battle in every game right up until the COVID-19 enforced break just after Christmas. 

But the break simply fired them up and they returned for the later than usual end of season in style, going on a six-game unbeaten streak with three wins and three draws and climbing up to fifth in the division.

Mark Field, who coaches the team alongside Nik Day, said: "The team have been absolutely amazing and a real pleasure to work with over the season.

"We're looking forward to working with them again next season ."

Kimbolton run teams at various age groups. For further information go to www.kimboltontowncolts.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Landmark A14 viaduct demolition is captured on camera
  2. 2 Interactive map shows Covid Indian variant cases in Huntingdonshire
  3. 3 Colourful benches have been placed in St Neots
  1. 4 St Neots Covid vaccination centre is on the move
  2. 5 Hot air balloon makes 'emergency landing' at primary school
  3. 6 Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire
  4. 7 Body discovered in Hartford believed to be missing Nathan
  5. 8 Hotel has everything you need for a relaxing staycation
  6. 9 MP warns EWR rail bosses of 'significant impact' of project
  7. 10 Buckle hits half-century but Hunts boys fall to Northants defeat
Football
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are appealing to trace missing man Nathan Cowell

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police appeal to trace missing Huntingdon man

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Aiden Long, 20, and John Stanley, 21, were sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Burglars used paving slabs and sledge hammers to smash into homes

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Eaton Socon Cricket Club

Cricket club anger over Green Order

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Anthony was jailed for two years and four months

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Paedophile offered 'naked massages' to undercover police officer

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus