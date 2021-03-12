Grant allows Kimbolton Town Colts to benefit from new portable floodlights

Published: 6:00 AM March 12, 2021

Kimbolton Town Colts Football Club will benefit from the acquisition of portable floodlights. - Credit: KIMBOLTON TOWN COLTS FC

A junior football club in Kimbolton is set for fresh investment and a revamp of their facilities.

Kimbolton Town Colts have been awarded a grant of £4,612 from the Premier League, the FA and the Football Foundation to purchase new portable floodlights.

This will improve the ability for the club's young people to train .

The Football Foundation is the UK’s largest sports charity and exists to improve the experience of playing football for everyone, by championing fair access to quality facilities.

This grant will enable the Colts, who play in the Hunts and Weetabix youth leagues, the chance to train on a more regular basis, with the new lights opening up the possibility of midweek sessions.

Lead coach at the club, Mark Field, said: “We would like to thank the Football Foundation for the support they have given us through this process.

"The purchasing of lights and being able to train more will give the young people the much-needed boost that they need in what have been challenging times.”

Andy Coles, general manager of facilities at Hunts FA, who helped support the application, said: “We are delighted Kimbolton Town Colts were successful in their application to the Football Foundation to receive a grant towards new lighting.

"This will enable the club to remain at their match-day home and savings made long term can be invested elsewhere with in the club.

"We encourage all clubs to search for funding opportunities on the Football Foundation website and contact us here for advice.”

Robert Sullivan of the foundation said: “This grant will support people’s ability to play our national game locally and therefore help unlock football’s many benefits to physical and mental wellbeing.

"That’s why we’re committed to transforming the face of grassroots football facilities in this country.

"We work closely with our partners to support facility development projects like this across the country over the next decade to transform our grassroots game and unlock the power of pitches.”