Neha Kibria and Natasha Scott triumphed in the 18 & Under Doubles at the Cambridge LTC Easter Open - an event for which they were the top seeds.

And clubmate Pat Forster enjoyed success in the English Seniors Indoor Championships where she finished as runner-up in singles and doubles competitions.

You may also want to watch:

Forster was beaten 6-2, 6-2 by Hazel Lindfield in the Over 60 singles final while the Huntingdon lady and partner Susan Mitchell went down 6-3, 5-7, 6-0 in the doubles showpiece to Gill Dickey and Sally Holmes.

And while Forster was only a whisker away from glory in the senior ranks, a group of Huntingdon stars of the future enjoyed a successful start to their team tennis careers.

The club's new Eight & Under 'B' team beat David Lloyd (Peterborough) 12-4 and Cambourne LTC 16-0 in recent matches.

Huntingdon Tennis Club are staging a free taster session for players of all ages and abilities this Sunday (2pm to 4pm) at their St Peters Road base.