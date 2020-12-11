News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
We want to hear from sports clubs in the area for our new Our Club feature

person

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:06 PM December 11, 2020    Updated: 11:21 AM December 16, 2020
Huntingdon Town Rowdies, donning their newly-sponsored kits by Vistry East Midlands PICTURE: SGB PHOTOGRAPHY

The Hunts Post will be launching a new Our Club feature in the new year and we need readers to get involved.

We want to reach out to all competitive and non-competitive sports clubs in the area and ask them to share information about who they are and what they do.

We aim to feature clubs from across Huntingdonshire and from all age ranges. So whether you play or take part in bowls, football, table tennis or netball, or a host of other sports, we would like to hear from you.

To take part, we need to have the following details: Name Of The Club; What Do You Do; Where Do You Meet, How Can People Get Involved; Do Members Need Special Equipment; How Can People Get in Contact. You can also add a brief description of the club and any other relevant information. We will also need a Jpeg photograph to publish with the article, which will go online and in print.

Send details to Hunts Post editor, Debbie Davies, at: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk

