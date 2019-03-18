Pauling sent out Le Breuil to land the National Hunt Chase at Prestbury Park and then followed up when 13/8 favourite Shanroe Tic Tec took the Star Sports App Lady Riders’ Handicap Hurdle.

The seven year-old provided a first winner at Huntingdon for jockey Lilly Pinchin in her first ride for the Pauling stable.

Another female pilot tasted success on the card as Bridget Andrews steered 4/1 favourite Marbela to victory in the First for Cheltenham Specials starsports.bet Mares’ Handicap Hurdle for trainer Dan Skelton.

The horse had won her first ever race, on the Flat in a bumper, at the track 16 months ago.

Leicestershire trainer John Cornwall’s 33/1 shot The Jugopolist gave him his first winner for well over a year when taking the Download The Star Sports App Handicap Chase under rider Patrick Cowley. It was the horse’s third victory at Huntingdon.

The odds-on market leader Finawn Bawn could be bound for the Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree next month after landing the opening Davy Russell Festival Blog At starsportsbet.co.uk Novices’ Hurdle for trainer Olly Murphy and jockey Fergus Gregory.

Another strongly-backed favourite to win was trainer Venetia Williams’ 10/11 fancy Vivaccio under James Nixon in the Download The Stars Sports App Now! Handicap Chase, while Seamus Mullins’ 33/1 chance Playa Blanca triumphed in the Call Star Sports On 08000 521 321 Maiden Hurdle with James Best in the saddle.

The concluding bumper race went to Sadlermor, trained by Kim Bailey and ridden by David Bass, at 7/2.

There is more racing at Huntingdon tomorrow, Tuesday, when a seven-race card sponsored by MansionBet gets underway at 2pm.

Adult tickets are available at £10 in advance from http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk or by calling 0844 579 3007.

Huntingdon will also stage an additional meeting during the Easter school holidays on Thursday, April 11 when, as always, accompanied children will gain free admission.

The fixture was originally scheduled to be held at Towcester but the Northamptonshire track is currently closed.