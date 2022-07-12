Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Jake Jarman gets England nod for Commonwealth Games

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:30 PM July 12, 2022
Jake Jarman of Hunts Gymnastics has been selected by Team England for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Jake Jarman of Huntingdon Gymnastics Club is going to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as part of England's squad.

He is one of 10 artistic and three rhythmic gymnasts set to represent the home nation, with the squad also including four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Claudia Fragapane and 2019 World Champion Joe Fraser.

Alice Kinsella, part of the GB team that secured a historic bronze medal for GB in the team event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is also included as is double gold medallist from the Gold Coast in 2018, Courtney Tulloch.

This will be Jarman's first Commonwealth appearance, with the competition taking place at Arena Birmingham from Friday, July 29 through to Tuesday. August 2.

Team England’s chef de mission, Mark England, said: "I am delighted to welcome our 13 gymnasts to for the Games this summer.

"It is always special to welcome returning gymnasts to represent Team England for their second Commonwealth Games and I’m excited to see them compete on home soil."

England will have more than 400 athletes in total competing at the Games.

