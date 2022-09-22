Huntingdon gymnast Jarman gets GB call for first-ever World Championships

Huntingdon Gymnastic Club’s Jake Jarman has officially been announced as part of an unchanged Great Britain men’s artistic team for the 2022 Artistic World Championships in Liverpool from October 29 to November 6.

The Championships will see Jarman joined by James Hall, Courtney Tulloch, Giarnni Regini-Moran and Joe Fraser as they return to the mat following outstanding success at the recent Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

The team will be going for an unprecedented treble as they seek a third team gold in the calendar year, having triumphed in that event at both the Commonwealths and Europeans.

Fans will have the opportunity to see the full team in action at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on October 31 as they go head-to-head with the world’s best.

Jarman has had a summer to remember, after being a reserve for the Tokyo Olympics, as he made his mark in Birmingham, winning a history-making four gold medals for Team England before adding two more golds at the Europeans.

Jake Jarman (right) celebrates with GB teammates at the European Championships in Munich - Credit: © Simone Ferraro

A consistent performer who scores well across the apparatus - evident as he became Commonwealth all-around champion in Birmingham - Jarman also excels on floor and vault and will be hoping to impress once again at his first-ever World Championships.

"I’m excited! Being part of this team is very special and after two major championships back-to-back going into this World Championship together feels like a big moment," he said.

"Over the past year we’ve come together and bonded, the way we support each other inside and outside the gym is like a family.

“I’m super excited to be back in Liverpool too, the home crowd in Birmingham were amazing and it is truly a different experience competing with that support and energy.

"It’s an extra edge being familiar with the M&S Bank Arena having competed at British Championships before, I definitely feel positive about returning.

“It would mean the world to me to have the arena full. To compete at a World Championships at all is a dream come true then to have that crowd would make is so much more special.”

The British men’s team will compete in qualifying session four on October 31 (9.15am-5.45pm).

The World Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022 will be one of the largest international sporting events ever to be held in the city as over 500 gymnasts from more than 70 countries will compete at the M&S Bank Arena from October 29 to November 6.

Tickets are available at www.2022worldgymnastics.com/tickets.