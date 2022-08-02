Gymnast Jarman 'absolutely honoured' to win four golds at Commonwealth Games

Huntingdon gymnast Jake Jarman admitted he felt 'absolutely honoured' after winning four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 20-year-old began his gold rush in the team event, alongside Joe Fraser, James Hall, Giarnni Regini-Moran and Courtney Tulloch and topped the podium for a second time following success in the all-around competition.

Jarman completed his hat-trick in the men's floor exercise on Monday and made it a perfect foursome in the vault a day later with a score of 14.916.

England's Jake Jarman during the men's vault final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - Credit: PA

And he said: "I’m going to find somewhere in my house to store them, maybe a nice glass cabinet if there is space. I’m over the moon.

"It is always very challenging, no matter how well you might do. In all the competitions you go to, you can be under just as much pressure at a smaller competition than a competition this big.

"To be able to come here and enjoy everything and produce an amazing result, I’m absolutely honoured."

Jarman had earlier recalled how, as a 10-year-old schoolboy, he watched on a big screen as Louis Smith won two medals at the London 2012 Olympics and decided he would dedicate his career to emulating his Huntingdon clubmate.

And looking back at his own journey in the sport, he added: "When I was younger, I was a very hyperactive kid. When I was seven or eight, I was in the park in Peterborough.

"My mum told me a gymnastics coach was in the park at the same time and told her 'you should bring your kid to one of the local clubs'.

"I remember in 2012 we had a big screen up in the gym and I remember watching Louis and thinking, 'I want to be like that'."

More than a decade later and, following his stunning quadruple this week, Jarman is well aware at just how his own profile is growing, but is trying to stay focused.

He added: "I go on social media quite a lot, I have had so many messages from so many people to give their support.

"During the Games, I try and keep my social media interaction to a minimum, I want to be able to focus on the job at hand.

"It is amazing seeing the messages but I don't want it to become a distraction. Otherwise, you can become flustered."

Jarman had one special supporter looking on as he completed his perfect week, his nan.

And he is now hoping to go on and enjoy more success on the global stage in a couple of years time.

He said: "I spoke to her on the phone the other day, she was over the moon with how I have done. I have never heard her so excited on the phone, I was struggling to make out some of her words.

"She said just to do what I normally do and have fun. My nan has always been a huge part of my gymnastics. She has always been a huge supporter, so I can't thank her enough.

"These competitions feel like a huge stepping-stone on that way. I've always had Paris 2024 as my main goal in life, and nothing has changed apart from my mentality and my ability to believe in myself a little bit more."