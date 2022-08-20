Huntingdon gymnast Jarman hails GB success at European Championships

Great Britain's James Hall, Joe Fraser, Jake Jarman, Courtney Tulloch and Giarnni Regini-Moran after winning gold in the men's senior team final at the 2022 European Championships in Munich - Credit: PA

Jake Jarman and Britain’s gymnasts warned they are ready to ‘do some more damage’ after winning a stunning team gold at the European Championships.

Huntingdon star Jarman joined forces with Joe Fraser, James Hall, Giarnni Regini-Moran and Courtney Tulloch to deliver a dazzling display and beat Italy and Turkey in Munich.

Jarman, 20, won four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and continued his remarkable season on the European stage.

England grabbed team glory in Birmingham and believe they’ve laid down a major marker ahead of the individual events and October’s World Championships in Liverpool.

Jarman said: “I couldn’t be happier with the success we’ve had over the last few months.

“We’ve been training day in, day out and to pull off the score that we got gives us a lot of hope that we can do well on a world stage.”

Hall, who competes on the high bar, said: “This is a strong team, so obviously we can do some more damage.

“These guys are like brothers and my family.

“This is one of the best experiences of my life – to finally get this highly-coveted European gold and share it with these guys is amazing.”

Tulloch, who has qualified for the rings and vault finals, added: “We’ve sent a message to the rest of the world.

“We’ve got the World Championships in Liverpool coming up – we’re going to do incredibly and I can’t wait for it.”

Britain racked up a total team score of 254.295 after Jarman held his nerve on the high bar to clinch victory.

The team will now turn their attention to the individual apparatus, with Fraser competing on the pommel horse and parallel bars and Jarman flying the British flag on the bars.

Regini-Moran has qualified for all three of the floor, vault and parallel bars events as Britain bid to bag more major glory on the big stage.

Fraser has enjoyed an astonishing season after soaring to those three Commonwealth titles just five weeks after rupturing his appendix and three since fracturing his foot.

And he’s continued the momentum in style this week by winning a history-making European all-around gold and now prestigious team event title.

Fraser added: “I like to think this is just the beginning – it’s really exciting and fills me with joy and excitement.

“I just want to get back to the gym, see what we can do to improve and challenge on that world stage.

“The main thing that’s kept me going is the team. When I doubted myself, they believed in me, and that’s what kept me going through those hard days and those tough days.

“Stood here right now as team European champions makes all those hard times worth it. We really pulled together and I think it showcased there in the gym.”

