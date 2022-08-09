Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Massive honour to be England flag bearer says four-gold Jarman

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 8:24 AM August 9, 2022
Jake Jarman 2022 Commonweath Games

Jake Jarman celebrates with his four gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where he was England's flag bearer for the closing ceremony - Credit: PA

Huntingdon Gymnastic Club's Jake Jarman admitted it was a 'massive honour' to be England's flag bearer at the closing ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 20-year-old won four gold medals in Birmingham in the team all-around, individual all-around, floor and vault in his first major senior championship.

It made him the first Englishman in 24 years to win four gold medals at the same Commonwealth Games and he said: "It's an absolutely massive honour to be asked to be the flag bearer for Team England, I can't believe it.

"These Games have been the greatest experience of my life and I couldn't be more proud to have represented Team England.

"To be part of this group has been special The feeling of competing with the crowd roaring and the whole nation supporting is something I'll never forget and it definitely pushed me on to perform my best."

Team England's chef de mission Mark England OBE added: "There have been so many incredible athletes at this Games but Jake Jarman was the standout and winning four gold medals he made it an easy decision for us."

Huntingdon News

