Jarman's four Commonwealth golds no surprise says Whitlock

Max Whitlock insists Jake Jarman’s stunning quadruple of Commonwealth golds came as no surprise to his record-breaking English team.

Team England’s gymnasts finished the Birmingham Games with a staggering 10 gold, five silver and one bronze – their highest haul ever – with Huntingdon newcomer Jarman grabbing an incredible four gold medals.

Jarman, 20, climbed to the top of the podium in the all-around, floor, vault and team events to catapult himself into the spotlight and help cap a Games to remember for the red-hot hosts.

But two-time Olympic champion Whitlock, working in Birmingham as a commentator as he takes a break from the sport ahead of October’s World Championships in Liverpool, says everyone in English gymnastics’ close-knit circle was always aware he was destined for greatness.

Whitlock, speaking at a National Lottery event at his local South Essex Gymnastics Club, said: "I think that on the surface it comes across that Jake's come out of nowhere.

“But going into that Commonwealths, everyone in the team knew what he was capable of.

"Obviously we were favourites for the team, he wasn't favourite for the all-round and he would honestly say that himself as well but he's a mega talent.

"Every single time he delivered which is why his talent is through the roof."

Whitlock never won Commonwealth gold in his favoured pommel horse event, missing out in the Gold Coast n 2018 to Northern Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan on execution.

But this time round the 29-year-old was proud to witness long-time teammate and friend Joe Fraser grab the gold.

Fraser, 23, added pommel horse glory to his team and parallel bars success to enhance his reputation as one of the faces of British gymnastics.

And Whitlock added: "I was speaking to him in the build-up, and I was asking him questions about how he was feeling and his mindset was brilliant as he was massively positive.

"Literally before the pommel horse final he said that him and James were in it, and they would do me proud and then after he said that that medal was for me.

"We have so much respect for each other, and I was really pleased for him to get that."

