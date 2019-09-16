Tom Smith was a treble-winner for Hunts AC. Picture: WAYNE DUBOSE Tom Smith was a treble-winner for Hunts AC. Picture: WAYNE DUBOSE

The local club's Under 17 Men and Under 13 Girls finished as runners-up in the high-class climax to the campaign - the first time Hunts AC have managed a top-three placing.

The showpiece fixture at Bury St Edmunds recently featured the top eight clubs from the regular season in each of the eight categories.

Hunts AC were represented in eight of those sections and provided eight individual winners while two club records were broken.

Thomas Smith was responsible for three of those triumphs as he dominated the Under 17 Men throw events with winning efforts of 11.06m (shot putt), 33.23m (discus) and 31.01m (hammer).

That age group were also successful on the track when Jason Bogle roared to 100m glory in 11.4 seconds and Julian Priest took his first-ever 400m outing in 52.2.

Bogle and Priest later joined forces with Brandon Alves and Nikolaos Tirchineci to finish as gallant runners-up in the 4-100m hurdles with a 45.6-second time that was within touching distance of the club record.

The Under 13 Girls' effort was based on strength in depth rather than a wave of success.

Their only individual victory was provided by Moria Howard who sent out the shot putt to 8.47m - a clear personal best which also moved her into the top 50 of the national rankings for an event she wouldn't claim to specialise in.

Max Jackson provided another shot putt moment to savour when winning the Under 13 Boys event with 9.26m - adding 26 centimetres to his previous best in the process and, like clubmate Howard, rocketing inside the top 50 of the national list.

Lizzy Harrison continued a stunning personal run when earning the other individual victory in the Under 15 Girls 100m.

Harrison clocked 12.8 to set her 23rd club record of 2019 - an enviable record which now includes the 200m best for her age after a fine performance at the England Athletics Championships the previous weekend.

The other Hunts AC record to tumble in the East Anglian League final was for the veteran women's triple jump.

Jo Abel continued a sparkling summer as she added 13 centimetres to her previous 9.92 best with a 10.05 leap. It put her second in the W45 national rankings and into the top 10 on the all-time list for that age bracket.

Hunts AC were fifth at Under 13 Boys and Under 15 Girls levels and sixth in the Under 15 Boys, Under 17 Women and Senior Women events.

They finished fourth overall on the day behind champions City of Norwich AC, Ipswich Harriers and Cambridge & Coleridge.