The local club took overall victory at the Embankment Track in Peterborough on a day when their squad of 84 athletes recorded a staggering 92 personal bests between them.

Lizzy Harrison (100m, 200m and long jump) completed an 'A' string hat-trick to lead the Under 15 Girls to glory in their section, while Tamzin Digpal-Race did a double in the throws by winning the 'A' javelin and hammer events.

Willow Bedding won the 'A' string discus while Libby Bycroft took the 'B' honours in discus and javelin.

Harrison, Digpal-Race, Bedding and Macy Taylor then claimed further success in the 4x100m relay.

Moria Howard was another hat-trick heroine as the Under 13 Girls were equally as dominant in their age bracket.

Howard celebrated 70m hurdles, long jump and shot putt successes at 'A' level, with Amy Lewis (70m hurdles) and Alex Tull (long jump) claiming the 'B' crowns.

Howard also anchored the victorious 4x100m relay quartet which featured Faith Harrison, Elizabeth Scott and Lewis.

Ella Watson and Holly Baynes provided a high jump double with 'A' and 'B' successes respectively.

The Under 13 Boys also powered to team honours, with Tom Waterworth, William Crowther and Toby Carroll claiming two wins apiece.

The Under 15 Boys and Under 17 Men both produced strong showings to finish second in their sections.

Ciaran Burke's 1500m 'A' triumph was a highlight in the former age group while Spencer Taylor (100m hurdles), Nikolaos Tirchineci (long jump) and Ayo Opaleye (triple jump) all triumphed in the latter bracket.

Opaleye's leap of 13.26m was a personal best and launched him into the top 20 of the national rankings.

Thomas Smith delivered new bests when winning both the shot putt and hammer 'A' events.

Ella Reed was successful in the triple jump as the Under 17 Women also finished second.

Sarah Ridley contested eight events at Senior Women level and won two of them - the 'A' string triple jump and discus - while Morgan Webster delivered an 'A' string 200m and 400m double for the Senior Men.