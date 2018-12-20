The Hunts AC Under 11 Girls team. Pictured are: Elouise Warman, Zara Sharp, Molly Webster, Anjola Opaleye, Evie Flockhart, Jean Cooper, Grace Hart and Hollie Baynes. The Hunts AC Under 11 Girls team. Pictured are: Elouise Warman, Zara Sharp, Molly Webster, Anjola Opaleye, Evie Flockhart, Jean Cooper, Grace Hart and Hollie Baynes.

The local club sent a 30-strong squad to the recent event at Cambridge University Indoor Sports Centre and half of their athletes earned the right to represent the county next year.

They enjoyed individual and team success in the Under 13 girls category where Willow Bedding (8.54m) and Tamzin Digpal-Race (8.37m) earned a one-two in the shot-putt.

Moria Howard added a victory in the speed bounce event before all three girls teamed up with Tolu Akinkuolie to win the circuit relay. Bedding and Elizabeth Scott also triumphed in the paarlauf relay.

Other successes came in the Under 11 Girls category where Hollie Baynes completed an honours double in the vertical jump and the chest press.

And she enjoyed more glory when combining with Evie Flockhart, Molly Webster and Jean Cooper in the circuit relay.

Elliot Sly won the balance test at Under 11 Boys level.

Thomas Portieri, George Jennings, Sly and Max Carrington (all Under 11 Boys); Baynes, Flockhart, Grace Hart and Elouise Warman (Under 11 Girls); Lennon Hyde, Aaron Hawkins and Toby Carroll (Under 13 Boys) and Bedding, Howard, Akinkuolie and Digpal-Race (Under 13 Girls) will now represent Cambridgeshire in the Inter-Counties Sportshall meet in February.