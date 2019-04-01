The St Neots provided the individual and team winners at the recent Oakley 20.

Michael Taylor took victory in a time of 1:52.36 and his exploits also helped secure team glory with Rodrigo Santos (7th in 2:03.54), and Neil Shorten (12th in 206.59) providing fine back-up.

Caroline Brooks was the second female finisher in 2:19.16 which also clinched top spot in the V35 age group.

And there was more success in the marathon which formed part of the Running Grand Prix at Bedford Autodrome as Michelle Byatt was the first female finisher in a fine time of 336.51.

Clubmate Gary Reader set a new personal best of 1:37.59 to finish 17th overall and win the M40 age bracket in the half-marathon race.

* Hunts AC man Rod McKee won the M45 age category at the Oakley 20 in a personal best of 2:08.03. He finished 14th overall, three places behind clubmate Darren Matthews who clocked 2:06.59.