Huntingdonshire Fencing Club member Brown enjoyed a wonderful Egyptian adventure when claiming individual and team honours at the recent event in Cairo.

The Old Weston lady reigned supreme in the 70+ Sabre category where she overcame fellow British competitor Vivien Frith 10-8 in a close final.

Brown was then part of the victorious GB Sabre squad which demolished Germany 30-15 in the team final after previously seeing off America in the last four.

Husband, Andrew, also fought in Cairo where he finished sixth in the Men's 70+ Epee competition.

He lost only one of his preliminary battles before defeating opponents from Japan and Spain in the elimination rounds before falling to an 8-7 loss at the hands of French rival Jean Robert.

Silvia Brown said: "This event was very special to me as it's the first both Andrew and I have represented Great Britain at a World Championship.

"It was an honour to follow Olympians and other athletes down a red carpet with a guard of honour to receive my certificate of participation - and to win two gold medals was just fantastic.

"To wake up and think 'I'm a world champion!' is just brilliant and quite extraordinary. Along with Andrew's performance to finish sixth in his age group, it repaid all our hard work in training."

Their Huntingdonshire clubmate Richard Sage also took part in Egypt in the Men's 60+ Foil category.

He won two of his five contests in the preliminary round against opponents from Hungary and Canada, while losing to rivals from America, Japan and Italy.

He then progressed through a fight with a Hong Kong competitor before bowing out against his friend Thomas Akerberg of Sweden.

Sage finished 25th out of 45 participants.

Huntingdonshire Fencing Club are welcoming new members with all equipment provided. Anyone aged 10 or above is welcome on their next beginners' course. Further information is available from www.huntsfencingclub.co.uk