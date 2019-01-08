The successful Hunts AC veteran men's team are, from the left, Dave Connell, Ty Farrer and Rod McKee. The successful Hunts AC veteran men's team are, from the left, Dave Connell, Ty Farrer and Rod McKee.

The local club dominated the Under 11 Boys age bracket at Priory Park, in St Neots, as Alasdair Large raced to glory from clubmate Tom Richards.

Their performances – along with that of fifth-placed Edward Jennings – earned team honours with Hunts AC enjoying further success in the Veteran Men category thanks to third-placed Ty Farrer, Dave Connell in fourth and seventh finisher Rod McKee.

Those three men also contributed to a silver medal-winning effort at Senior Men level with Jamie Hall, Darren Matthews and Nick Osborn also contributing well.

Other individual medals were won by Caroline King (third, W45), Pauline Stocker (second, W55) and Bruce Grimley (third, M60).

Howard Croft (Under 15 Boys), Casper Hiscock (Under 20 Men) and Elaine Livera (Senior Women) just missed out on medals when finishing fourth in their respective races.

St Neots-based Riverside Runners also enjoyed success on their home turf.

Their team of Jo O’Regan, Caroline Brooks and Jess Williams were third in the Senior Women standings. The exploits of O’Regan and Brooks, along with Pags Claudianas, also earned silver in the Veteran Women section.