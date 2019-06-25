David Hudson sped to glory in 33.35 and also took the M35-39 age group honours in the process.

And there was a one-two for BRJ with Hudson's clubmate John Uff finishing as runner-up overall in 34.09.

The club's ladies enjoyed a hat-trick of individual triumphs with Shelley Duffy (40.19, F40-44), Jackie Wren (49.01, F55-59) and Annette Newton (50.02, F65-69) all winning their age brackets.

Hudson, Uff and Guy Forster (who finished 16th in 39.19) contributed to the success male team while Duffy, Wren and Newton were responsible for ladies' team success.