Quinn stormed to glory in the 15/16yrs 100m breaststroke when representing Cambs in the East Region Inter-Counties Championships.

And his sizzling 1:08.02 performance at the University of East Anglia pool in Norwich was inside the qualifying bracket for the British Championships and Olympic Trials next year.

That fine performance came moments after he produced excellent 50m breaststroke performances in the men's and mixed medley races in that age group.

Three other St Ives swimmers were part of the Cambridgeshire squad for the annual event.

Ollie Fitt starred in a winning medley relay squad with a terrific opening backstroke leg for the successful 17yrs-plus quartet.

Fran Crocker helped the 17yrs-plus female relay teams to fourth-placed finishes in the medley and freestyle events, and Ciara Taylor delivered smart butterfly and freestyle swims in her two relay outings at 13/14yrs level.

More than 100 members took part in the opening round of the St Ives Swimming Club Championships the previous day.

That event concludes on July 20 with St Ives in action at a Junior Fenland League development meet in Peterborough this Saturday.