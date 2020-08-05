Action from Eaton Socon's match with Cambridge Action from Eaton Socon's match with Cambridge

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, they scored 251-6 from their 40 overs.

The highlight of their innings was a maiden first-team century by 16-year-old Olly Jeffries, who hit 113 off 99 balls.

Jonathan Carpenter weighed in with 33, while Joe Dawborn made a quickfire unbeaten 35.

And it proved too much for Cambridge who, in a tight finish came up short as Eaton clinched an 11-run victory.

Carpenter finished with 3-56, as Joe Dawborn (2-30) and Roan Haarhoff (2-62) nabbed braces.

Eaton completed a superb weekend with another triumph in the National Village Cup the following day.

They travelled to Suffolk to take on Worlington and, after being sent into the field, dismissed the hosts for just 110.

Jeffries (3-14) and 15-year-old Ethan Rice (3-27) shared the bowling honours for Eaton, who raced to their target in just 16 overs.

In-form Jeffries put on 63 for the first wicket with Carpenter (28) and was unbeaten on 62 at the finish, as Eaton booked a place in the regional final against Foxton this Sunday, after travelling to March in the league on Saturday.

The second team took on Ickwell in a friendly and scored 211-5 in 40 overs, as captain Mungo Ryan led the way with 50 at the top of the order.

Stuart McCrum (37 not out) and Daniel Wood (34) also contributed with the bat, before Ickwell ended on 151-9 from their 40 overs.

James King (3-6) and Rhys Hicks (3-28) did most of the damage with the ball for Eaton, who host Huntingdon in the league on Saturday.

The club’s juniors all got off to winning starts with the under-nines, under-11s and under-13s all celebrating success in their opening games last week.

The under-15s made it two wins from two with a good win against Nassington as Eaton scored 154-4 in 20 overs.

Luke Ashwell hit a 37-ball 50 and Joe Jackson added 23, before taking 2-4 as Nassington replied with 112-7 from their 20 overs.