Huntingdon Rowdies do the double with two Hunts Youth League successes

Published: 2:02 PM May 2, 2021

Huntingdon Rowdies U15s side moved one game closer to claiming the Hunts Youth League U15 A title, with a 6-2 home victory against St Ives Rangers Blue Sox.

They had to do it the hard way too, coming from a goal down inside five minutes, Jake Taylor-Maggs the scorer.

But do it they did. It was 3-1 by half-time, Tapuwa Myrabzllwka, Max McKenna-Mannall and Ollie Foley, and they added another three after the break, Joel Jolly, Teddie Rickson and Harrison Brown getting these.

The final say went to Rangers who grabbed a consolation through Lucca Bussetil but by then it was already Rowdies' day.

The club's U12 Greens also had a big win, recording a 6-1 victory over St Neots Town

And unlike their older team-mates, Huntingdon got off to a flying start with two from Archie Riorden.

Harry McCrum pulled one back before half-tie for St Neots but Riorden completed his hat-trick after the break and a double from Robert Kovalevskis and a single from Smith wrapped up the success.

There was no joy either for St Ives U15 Orange Sox as they fell to defeat in another derby, this one 4-1 at home to Godmanchester Rovers in Hunts Youth B League.

They did start the brighter of the two, showing the form that has taken them to third in the division, and took the lead with a long-range strike from Ben Clinton.

However, from that point the visitors took the game to St Ives and they were soon level courtesy of Samuel Rix with a cross-shot from the right.

They were ahead by half-time, Max Webb unleashing a wonderful strike from 30 yards, and that increased to 3-1 when Matthew Farrington got on the end of the cross to poke the ball home.

St Ives kept battling and it was Goddy who wrapped up the scoring when Rix finished off a beautiful passing move for his second and his team's fourth.