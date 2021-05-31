News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Fenstanton and Peterborough Polonia serving up a tasty title race in Hunts Youth League

Spencer O'Leary

Published: 9:13 AM May 31, 2021   
The Hunts Youth League U13 Division A title race is going down to the wire. - Credit: TIM GOODE/PA

The Hunts Youth League U13 League A title is providing a dramatic race with Fenstanton and Peterborough Polonia slugging it out like a pair of heavyweight boxers.

The pair meet on Saturday in what should be a winner-takes-all clash but with what has gone already, that may not be the case.

Fenstanton had the advantage after a 3-1 win over Blunham, Kian Rice getting two goals, one in either half, and Joshua Pakes the other, but they let their stranglehold slip in their latest outing.

Pakes scored in that one too but it ended in a 3-1 loss to Godmanchester Rovers White , Ellis Smith getting a brace and Clayton Palmer one.

Polonia meanwhile were eager to take charge and a battling 3-2 success away to Somersham Town has put them in the driving seat.

Somersham actually took the lead twice with a double for Harry Glanfield and it was only in the last 10 minutes that Polonia bagged the winner.

They are still three points adrift of Fenstanton but have two games in hand, not withstanding Saturday's big meeting.

