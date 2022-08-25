Hunts under-25s crowned national champions in Reg Wright Trophy

Hunts under-25s were crowned national champions after winning the Reg Wright Trophy at Skegness on Saturday.

It is only the second time in the history of the competition that Hunts have won the event, after a superb display against Derbyshire.

Hunts had built a 33-shot lead after 20 of the scheduled 25 ends, when Derbyshire conceded defeat.

And Alan Blackley, Hunts under-25 team manager, paid tribute to his side, saying: "I'm very proud of my young squad, they all played exceptionally well.

"They didn't allow the opposition to get a foothold in the game, they showed great skill and game management.

"I think we have a good enough squad to dominate this competition for at least the next five years!"

Sophie Purell, Jack Ward and Sam Brugnoli won their rink 21-17, while Tom Anderson, Joe Stevens and Mac May were 26-15 winners.

Kane Phillips, Mark Franklin and Harry Ward enjoyed the widest margin of victory, with a 29-11 success as Hunts won 73-43 overall.