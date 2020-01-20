Nick Brett looks on as partner Greg Harlow sends down a bowl during the Open Pairs final at the World Indoor Championships. Picture: DOM HEMP Nick Brett looks on as partner Greg Harlow sends down a bowl during the Open Pairs final at the World Indoor Championships. Picture: DOM HEMP

The Warboys White Hart wizard captured a world crown this afternoon when teaming up with City of Ely partner Greg Harlow for Open Pairs glory at the Potters Resort.

Brett and Harlow beat reigning champions Paul Foster and Alex Marshall in a tie-break to repeat their triumph of 2014 against the same opponents.

They prevailed 10-6, 6-8, 2-1 in a high-quality affair that came complete with a dramatic finish as Brett sent down the decisive bowl in the final end.

"It was a pretty top-class game to be involved in," said Brett.

"There were four of the top players around going at it and all at their best on the same day.

"It was brilliant to be part of such a super final and even more satisfying to come out on the right side of it against arguably the two players in Paul and Alex who have won as many major honours as anyone who's ever played the game.

"It could have gone either way all the way through including in the tie-break. We took the first end and were four inches away from winning it in the second end, but Alex sent down a wonder bowl as he so often does.

"But I managed to sneak one in to win the final end and he just missed with his last two bowls."

Either Brett or Harlow will be celebrating again tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday) when they do battle in the Mixed Pairs final.

Brett and Welsh partner Marion Purcell face Harlow and Merrien in the showpiece clash of that competition.

Brett then steps up his bid for a second world singles crown on Wednesday when meeting fellow Englishman Mervyn King in the second round. He lost to the same opponent at the same stage two years ago.

Brett eased past qualifier Scott Edwards 8-3, 9-4 in the opening round last week.

"It's been going well so far and hopefully my form and a bit of Lady Luck continue," added Brett who won the singles title in 2016.