The Huntingdon IBC and Warboys White Hart man – who lifted the title in 2016 - saw off six-time winner Alex Marshall in the second round yesterday (Thursday).

Brett came through a tie-break at the Potters Resort in Norfolk after winning the opening set 12-0 before Scotsman Marshall hit back 4-9 in the second set.

And Yaxley-based Brett then got the better of his pairs partner – Greg Harlow – in straight sets earlier today (Friday) in a quarter-final clash.

Brett produced a dominant display to take the opening set by a 9-3 margin against current world number one Harlow.

And Brett then dropped just one shot when triumphing 9-1 in the second set to advance to the last four.

He now faces either 2014 champion Darren Burnett or qualifier Simon Skelton in the semi-finals tomorrow.

Brett has already endured Pairs and Mixed Pairs final disappointment this week after being runner-up in both of those events.