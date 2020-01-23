The Huntingdon IBC and Warboys White Hart ace eased into the quarter-finals of the Singles with a 5-9, 7-7 success against Mervyn King at the Potters Resort.

Brett has already claimed the Open Pairs (along with Greg Harlow) and Mixed Pairs (when teaming up with Marion Purcell) titles this week and is now closing in on a second Singles title after triumphing back in 2016. No player has ever won all three events in the same year.

And Brett is not just a big hit on the famous blue carpet at Hopton-on-Sea - he has also become a social media sensation in recent days.

A magnificent bowl produced during the Open Pairs final on Monday has gone viral with one tweet containing the footage attracting more than 20,000 retweets and in excess of 150,000 likes.

Brett has even been dubbed a 'genius' by Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan after demonstrating supreme skill to steer his bowl through a five-inch gap from 24 metres away.

"I've seen it has gone mad on social media," said Brett. "But I'm sure I've had better bowls over the years.

"But for some reason people seem to like this one."

And he'll hope to produce a few more when facing Mark Royal in a quarter-final clash tomorrow (Friday) afternoon.