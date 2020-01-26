The Hunts star was beaten 7-10, 8-7, 2-1 by fellow Englishman Robert Paxton in a tense final settled on a tie-break.

The defeat meant Brett missed out on becoming the first player to complete the triple-crown after winning the Open Pairs and Mixed Pairs titles earlier in the week.

Brett recovered from a 5-2 deficit to take the opening set 10-7. He also found himself trailing by the same margin in the second set before again battling his way back into contention.

Brett reduced his arrears to 8-6 going into the final end when two shots would have earned him the title, but he had to settle for a single.

Paxton then took the opening end of the tie-break before Brett replied as his opponent missed a bowl for the match.

That set-up a tense decider in which Brett came up agonisingly short with his last bowl as Paxton prevailed.

Brett said: "I felt I was playing ok and hanging in at times.

"I missed a couple of silly shots and they probably ended up costing me.

"I just couldn't quite make it with the last bowl in the tie-break, but I've still had a great tournament."

Brett had beaten Paxton to win the Singles title in 2016.