Nick Brett in action during the Mixed Pairs final at the World Indoor Championships. Picture: DOM HEMP Nick Brett in action during the Mixed Pairs final at the World Indoor Championships. Picture: DOM HEMP

The star of Huntingdonshire bowls has sampled Open Pairs and Mixed Pairs glory at the World Indoor Championships.

Brett's terrific double began on Monday when he joined forces with City of Ely ace Greg Harlow to land the Open Pairs for the second time.

The local duo pipped reigning champions Paul Foster and Alex Marshall in a tie-break to repeat their triumph of 2014 against the same opponents, who had also beaten them 12 months earlier.

They prevailed 10-6, 6-8, 2-1 in a high-quality affair that came complete with a dramatic finish as Brett sent down the decisive bowl in the final end.

"It was a pretty top-class game to be involved in," said Brett.

"There were four of the top players around going at it and all at their best on the same day.

"It was brilliant to be part of such a super final and even more satisfying to come out on the right side of it against arguably the two players in Paul and Alex who have won as many major honours as anyone who's ever played the game.

You may also want to watch:

"It could have gone either way all the way through including in the tie-break. We took the first end and were four inches away from winning it in the second end, but Alex sent down a wonder bowl as he so often does.

"But I managed to sneak one in to win the final end and he just missed with his last two bowls."

And there was another dramatic success 24 hours later as Brett and Welsh partner Marion Purcell got the better of Harlow and Alison Merrien in a gripping Mixed Pairs showpiece.

Brett and Purcell produced late comebacks in both sets to record a 7-6, 8-7 victory which included a super four-shot haul in the final end of the second set to clinch the prize.

"I guess the last two days have gone all right for me!" added Brett. "It's obviously great to be able to win another title.

"Myself and Marion probably should have worn balaclavas given how we stole the first set and we managed to come back in the second set too."

Brett now steps up his bid for a second world singles crown today (Wednesday) when meeting fellow Englishman Mervyn King in the second round.

He will be anxious to avoid a repeat of 2018 when he lost to the same opponent at the same stage.

Brett eased past qualifier Scott Edwards 8-3, 9-4 in the opening round last week.