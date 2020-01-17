The Huntingdon IBC and Warboys White Hart ace eased through the opening round at the famous Potters Resort at Hopton-on-Sea.

Sixth-seed Brett, who won the world crown back in 2016, earned a straight sets victory against qualifier Scott Edwards in an all-English affair to advance to the last 16.

He took control of the opening set early on and eventually prevailed 8-3 before powering clear 9-4 in the second set.

Brett now meets another former world champion - Norfolk man Mervyn King - in the second round on Wednesday. He was knocked out by the same opponent at the same stage two years ago.

Brett is back on the blue carpet today (Friday) when he teams up with Marion Purcell in the opening round of the mixed pairs. They face the Scottish duo of Julie Forrest and Paul Foster.

And Brett will again be up against Foster on Monday in the men's pairs final. The local man and partner Greg Harlow, from Ely, are gunning for revenge for their 2019 defeat against Foster and Alex Marshall.