Denver Broncos defeat Chicago Bears at Hinchingbrooke School
- Credit: HSSP
A competition tied into American football organisation, the NFL, brought some close and thrilling matches for schools in Huntingdonshire.
Six primary schools headed to Hinchingbrooke School for the Huntingdonshire Regional NFL Flag Football competition, with a place in the national finals at Loughborough University up for grabs.
Flag football is a shortened version of the game, along the lines of tag rugby, and each school represented a NFL franchise, complete with branded shirts.
It was played as a round-robin event with the top four schools then going through to semi-finals and a final.
And when the smoke cleared, it was Bury CofE Primary, representing Denver Broncos, who came out on top against Houghton Primary, backing Chicago Bears.
Crosshall Junior (Kansas City Chiefs), Westfield Junior (Baltimore Ravens), Little Paxton Primary (New Orleans Saints) and Cromwell Academy (New York Giants) were the others taking part.
A spokesman for HSSP said: "The round robin matches were extremely close, with each team showcasing the knowledge and understanding of the game they have learnt within PE lessons or extra-curricular clubs within their school.
"As the event progressed the children become more confident with the rules and further excelled.
"At the end of the event each school nominated a most valuable player who received an individual award during the presentations."