Denver Broncos defeat Chicago Bears at Hinchingbrooke School

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:00 AM June 23, 2022
Bury CofE Primary School, representing Denver Broncos, won the Huntingdonshire schools' flag football competition.

Bury CofE Primary School, representing Denver Broncos, were the winners of the Huntingdonshire schools' flag football competition.

A competition tied into American football organisation, the NFL, brought some close and thrilling matches for schools in Huntingdonshire.

Six primary schools headed to Hinchingbrooke School for the Huntingdonshire Regional NFL Flag Football competition, with a place in the national finals at Loughborough University up for grabs.

Westfield Junior School represented Baltimore Ravens at the Huntingdonshire schools' flag football competition.

Westfield Junior School represented Baltimore Ravens at the Huntingdonshire schools' flag football competition.

Flag football is a shortened version of the game, along the lines of tag rugby, and each school represented a NFL franchise, complete with branded shirts.

It was played as a round-robin event with the top four schools then going through to semi-finals and a final.

Little Paxton Primary School represented New Orleans Saints at the Huntingdonshire schools' flag football competition.

Little Paxton Primary School represented New Orleans Saints at the Huntingdonshire schools' flag football competition.

And when the smoke cleared, it was Bury CofE Primary, representing Denver Broncos, who came out on top against Houghton Primary, backing Chicago Bears.

Crosshall Junior School represented Kansas City Chiefs at the Huntingdonshire schools' flag football competition.

Crosshall Junior School represented Kansas City Chiefs at the Huntingdonshire schools' flag football competition.

Crosshall Junior (Kansas City Chiefs), Westfield Junior (Baltimore Ravens), Little Paxton Primary (New Orleans Saints) and Cromwell Academy (New York Giants) were the others taking part.

Cromwell Academy represented New York Giants at the Huntingdonshire schools' flag football competition.

Cromwell Academy represented New York Giants at the Huntingdonshire schools' flag football competition.

A spokesman for HSSP said: "The round robin matches were extremely close, with each team showcasing the knowledge and understanding of the game they have learnt within PE lessons or extra-curricular clubs within their school.

"As the event progressed the children become more confident with the rules and further excelled.

The winners of the most valuable player awards.

The winners of the most valuable player awards.

"At the end of the event each school nominated a most valuable player who received an individual award during the presentations."

