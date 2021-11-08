News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Primary schools delighted at return of Hunts School Sports Partnership tournaments

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:30 AM November 8, 2021
Westfield B at the HSSP Year 5 and 6 Large and Small Schools Tag Rugby Tournament.

Westfield B at the HSSP Year 5 and 6 Large and Small Schools Tag Rugby Tournament. - Credit: HUNTS SCHOOL SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

The Hunts School Sports Partnership have been busy since the lifting of the restrictions - bringing back a number of tournaments for Year 5 and 6 pupils.

Bury A at the HSSP Year 5 and 6 Large and Small Schools Tag Rugby Tournament.

Bury A at the HSSP Year 5 and 6 Large and Small Schools Tag Rugby Tournament. - Credit: HUNTS SCHOOL SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

The Large and Small Schools Tag Rugby Tournament was one of them, back after a two-year absence, and it brought success for Brington and Bury in the small schools category.

Brington A at the HSSP Year 5 and 6 Large and Small Schools Tag Rugby Tournament.

Brington A at the HSSP Year 5 and 6 Large and Small Schools Tag Rugby Tournament. - Credit: HUNTS SCHOOL SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

They shared the spoils at St Ives Rugby Club where 160 children from 12 primary schools made up a total of 16 teams.

For many it was their first time playing against other schools and all the children developed their match play skills and decision making, with their confidence growing as the tournament progressed.

In the end the two top couldn't be separated out of the A teams with Holywell finishing third.

Bury B at the HSSP Year 5 and 6 Large and Small Schools Tag Rugby Tournament.

Bury B at the HSSP Year 5 and 6 Large and Small Schools Tag Rugby Tournament. - Credit: HUNTS SCHOOL SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

Bury did take the honours for the B teams, edging out Holywell again into second and third.

Buckden at the HSSP Year 5 and 6 Large and Small Schools Tag Rugby Tournament.

Buckden at the HSSP Year 5 and 6 Large and Small Schools Tag Rugby Tournament. - Credit: HUNTS SCHOOL SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

The large schools tournament saw Buckden and Westfield worthy winners.

Most Read

  1. 1 Were you part of the 1983 football team?
  2. 2 Huntingdonshire Councillor urging for 'dangerous' Hinchingbrooke junction to be reviewed
  3. 3 Tributes paid to a mother and daughter who died in a crash near the Black Cat Roundabout
  1. 4 Man charged in connection with Cambridgeshire drug dealing offences
  2. 5 Council launches fitness campaign
  3. 6 Probe ordered into busway following second death
  4. 7 Amazing photographs of Huntingdon from the air
  5. 8 St Neots pupils take part in national poetry reading event
  6. 9 Cyclist killed in crash on Sapley Road near Huntingdon
  7. 10 Notes from a business: Inspiration and impact from campaigns

This had 136 children from nine schools involved and it featured a number of close games.

Buckden took the A teams crown ahead of Thorndown and Westfield but the latter's B team saw off Warboys Primary Academy and their own C team to win the B crown.

Westfield Junior School were one of the winners at the English Schools FA U11 Girls Football Competition.

Westfield Junior School were one of the winners at the English Schools FA U11 Girls Football Competition. - Credit: HUNTS SCHOOL SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

Football has also been on the agenda with Westfield again victorious, this time in the autumn term  English Schools FA U11 Girls Football Competition.

This attracted 100 girls from 10 primary schools for a cup and plate competition.

Middlefield Primary Academy were one of the winners at the English Schools FA U11 Girls Football Competition.

Middlefield Primary Academy were one of the winners at the English Schools FA U11 Girls Football Competition. - Credit: HUNTS SCHOOL SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

Westfield won the cup, ahead of Bury and Brampton Village, while the plate was won by Middlefield Primary Academy, with Thorndown and St Helen's second and third.

Bury CofE Primary School were runners-up.

Bury CofE Primary School were runners-up. - Credit: HUNTS SCHOOL SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

Westfield and Bury now go forward to represent Huntingdonshire at the Cambridgeshire County Finals in the new year.

Girls Football Activators from Hinchingbrooke School ably supported the event.

Girls Football Activators from Hinchingbrooke School ably supported the event. - Credit: HUNTS SCHOOL SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

Both events were ably supported by a group of sports leaders and girls football activators from Hinchingbrooke School, providing organisational support as well being match officials, the standard of the refereeing tremendous throughout.

Rugby
Football
Huntingdon News
St Ives News
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Damian Ralph, 39 appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.

Cambs Live

Huntingdon cyclist named after fatal crash

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Emergency Services at the scene of crash on Hinchingbrooke Park Road. 

Cambs Live

Woman injured in crash which has blocked Hinchingbrooke Park Road

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A 60-year-old has been charged with drink driving and will appear in court. 

Drunk driver crashes into ditch after being more than three times over...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Cityglades Cambridge

Cambs Live | Exclusive

Demolition begins of steel-framed £600,000 homes

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon