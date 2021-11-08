Primary schools delighted at return of Hunts School Sports Partnership tournaments
- Credit: HUNTS SCHOOL SPORTS PARTNERSHIP
The Hunts School Sports Partnership have been busy since the lifting of the restrictions - bringing back a number of tournaments for Year 5 and 6 pupils.
The Large and Small Schools Tag Rugby Tournament was one of them, back after a two-year absence, and it brought success for Brington and Bury in the small schools category.
They shared the spoils at St Ives Rugby Club where 160 children from 12 primary schools made up a total of 16 teams.
For many it was their first time playing against other schools and all the children developed their match play skills and decision making, with their confidence growing as the tournament progressed.
In the end the two top couldn't be separated out of the A teams with Holywell finishing third.
Bury did take the honours for the B teams, edging out Holywell again into second and third.
The large schools tournament saw Buckden and Westfield worthy winners.
This had 136 children from nine schools involved and it featured a number of close games.
Buckden took the A teams crown ahead of Thorndown and Westfield but the latter's B team saw off Warboys Primary Academy and their own C team to win the B crown.
Football has also been on the agenda with Westfield again victorious, this time in the autumn term English Schools FA U11 Girls Football Competition.
This attracted 100 girls from 10 primary schools for a cup and plate competition.
Westfield won the cup, ahead of Bury and Brampton Village, while the plate was won by Middlefield Primary Academy, with Thorndown and St Helen's second and third.
Westfield and Bury now go forward to represent Huntingdonshire at the Cambridgeshire County Finals in the new year.
Both events were ably supported by a group of sports leaders and girls football activators from Hinchingbrooke School, providing organisational support as well being match officials, the standard of the refereeing tremendous throughout.