Return of Panathlon Challenge hailed a huge success by Hunts School Sports Partnership
- Credit: HSSP
The Hunts School Sports Partnership and Panathlon Challenge have run a sports festival for primary school-aged children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).
Panathlon is a national charity which gives thousands of young people with SEND the opportunity to take part in competitive sport.
The pathway begins with local events, leading to county, regional, divisional, and finally national finals at prestigious Olympic and Paralympic venues.
The Huntingdonshire leg saw five primary schools attend One Leisure St Ives Indoor Centre to participate in a carousel of inclusive activities.
At each activity the participants had the opportunity to gain points for their school.
A spokesman for the HSSP said: "The children thoroughly enjoyed all the activities which were ably organised and explained by sports leaders from St Ivo Academy.
"Congratulations to Priory Junior School who managed to accumulate the highest score, therefore being presented with the gold medals.
"They will now represent Huntingdonshire at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough School Games Disability & Inclusion Festival in March."
The next Panathlon event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 8, for young people in Key Stage 3.