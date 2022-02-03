Milton girls claim dramatic extra-time win in ESFA county finals

The victorious Milton side after their nail-biting win over Bury. - Credit: HSSP

The English Schools FA U11 Girls Football Cambridgeshire County Finals saw a dramatic conclusion to a great day of action.

Organised by the Hunts School Sports Partnership and hosted at St Ives Town, seven schools competed to become 2021-2022 county champions and go forward to the regional finals.

The schools were initially split into two pools and from the first whistle the quality of football on show was fantastic, resulting in plenty of tight matches.

Bury were valiant runners-up at the event. - Credit: HSSP

The final was fought out between Bury and Milton after they narrowly pipped Middleton and Westfield in their respective groups.

Milton took the lead early only for Bury to equalise and send the game to extra-time.

However, with just 30 seconds on the clock, a calm finish gave Milton the win and the title.

In the third-place play-off Westfield came out winners against Middleton in what was another competitive match.

Doug Finlayson, partnership manager for the HSSP, said: "It was lovely to see the girls playing with smiles on their faces. The standard was amazing, the matches were exciting and I’m sure nervy for many of the school staff and spectators at times."