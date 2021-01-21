Hunts School Sport Partnership hoping selfies get kids active and healthy
- Credit: HSSP
A push to get children healthy and active is in full swing across Huntingdonshire.
The Hunts School Sports Partnership launched the healthy selfie campaign alongside other school games organisers in Cambridgeshire on January 11 with the aim to encourage schools, children and families across the area to show how they stay active and to promote and celebrate healthy lifestyles.
The campaign will run for four weeks and introducing a new theme each week.
Week one was simply about getting going. Children were tasked with doing something active or healthy.
That could be going for a walk or a bike ride, making a healthy snack or trying a new healthy food, making up an active game or just playing football in the garden.
The second week wanted to get more people involved, especially those in the household.
Week three, which begins on Monday, has the tagline get a PB or try something new. It wants to see if records can be set on a personal activity or trying something like a new healthy food.
Doug Finlayson, the manager of the HSSP and school games organiser, said: "There are endless ideas for the personal best score but a few examples would be how many keepy-uppys can you do? How long can you hold a plank for? How far can you throw a tennis ball?
"Set a score at the start of the week and see if, with practice , you can beat it."
The final week aims to get people outdoors, with things like scavenger hunts or walks in the park or wood being suggested.
All the activities can be photographed and sent in to the partnership, something Houghton Primary School in Wyton, just one of the schools taking part, have already done.
Finlayson said: "Schools can set aside a noticeboard and get children and staff to share their selfies.
"This can be anything from walking to school, PE lessons, active breaks, trampolining in the garden, active learning, a trip out in nature, cooking healthy foods or making healthy snack options.
"You can take part from home by sharing your healthy selfies with your class teacher or by sharing them with @HuntsSSP on Twitter."