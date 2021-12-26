Westfield at the double as Hunts School Sports Partnership bring Futsal competitions back

The return of Year 5 and 6 Futsal Competitions run by Hunts School Sports Partnership saw Westfield do the double.

Westfield Junior School mixed team. - Credit: HUNTS SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

The mixed boys and girls competition brought eight schools to One Leisure St Ives Indoor Centre with the hope of becoming district champions.

Bury C of E Primary School mixed team. - Credit: HUNTS SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

The pool stages saw fast-paced play and lots of close games to determine the placing games.

Brampton Village Primary School mixed team. - Credit: HUNTS SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

Westfield Junior School from St Ives narrowly pipped Brampton Village Primary School in the final, with Bury CofE Primary School and Bushmead Primary School playing out a draw to share third place.

Houghton Primary School girls' team. - Credit: HUNTS SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

The girls' competition had six teams competing in a round robin format, giving the girls the opportunity to get lots of game time.

Bushmead Primary School girls' team. - Credit: HUNTS SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

Some teams played back to back games which saw them grow with confidence and they had lots of fun too.

Crosshall Junior School girls' team. - Credit: HUNTS SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

The afternoon went right to the last game played which made it so exciting to watch.

Houghton Primary School girls' team. - Credit: HUNTS SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

Westfield came out on top again winning all their matches in the process, followed by Houghton Primary School placing second on goal difference ahead of Bushmead.

The other schools to take part in the competitions were Cromwell Academy, Crosshall Junior School, Godmanchester Bridge Academy, St Helen's Primary School and The Round House Primary Academy.

A spokesman for HSSP said: "Well done to all the players who participated in both events. To see each player develop technically and tactically over each afternoon is such a wonderful achievement.

"Thank you to Gary Marheineke from Hunts FA who organised and ran both events.

"Hunts FA’s support and guidance is greatly appreciated and pivotal to the number and quality of events we are able to offer schools.

"Thank you also to the sports leaders from Hinchingbrooke School who refereed the games expertly at each competition whilst encouraging the players."