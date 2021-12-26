Westfield at the double as Hunts School Sports Partnership bring Futsal competitions back
- Credit: HUNTS SPORTS PARTNERSHIP
The return of Year 5 and 6 Futsal Competitions run by Hunts School Sports Partnership saw Westfield do the double.
The mixed boys and girls competition brought eight schools to One Leisure St Ives Indoor Centre with the hope of becoming district champions.
The pool stages saw fast-paced play and lots of close games to determine the placing games.
Westfield Junior School from St Ives narrowly pipped Brampton Village Primary School in the final, with Bury CofE Primary School and Bushmead Primary School playing out a draw to share third place.
The girls' competition had six teams competing in a round robin format, giving the girls the opportunity to get lots of game time.
Some teams played back to back games which saw them grow with confidence and they had lots of fun too.
The afternoon went right to the last game played which made it so exciting to watch.
Most Read
- 1 Former A14 viaduct becomes a heap of rubble
- 2 Driver dies after crashing into ditch
- 3 Godmanchester residents to learn about flood resilience at free event
- 4 Two jailed for murder 15 years after brutal attack
- 5 Pubs could stay open into early hours to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- 6 Dogs take on leading roles in unique Christmas nativity
- 7 Christmas dreams to come true for Huntingdon garden project
- 8 Police praise ‘great courage’ of victim of violent attacker
- 9 Police plea to check dashcam for five hooded ATM raiders
- 10 Suspected drink and drug driver in 'serious condition' after Warboys crash
Westfield came out on top again winning all their matches in the process, followed by Houghton Primary School placing second on goal difference ahead of Bushmead.
The other schools to take part in the competitions were Cromwell Academy, Crosshall Junior School, Godmanchester Bridge Academy, St Helen's Primary School and The Round House Primary Academy.
A spokesman for HSSP said: "Well done to all the players who participated in both events. To see each player develop technically and tactically over each afternoon is such a wonderful achievement.
"Thank you to Gary Marheineke from Hunts FA who organised and ran both events.
"Hunts FA’s support and guidance is greatly appreciated and pivotal to the number and quality of events we are able to offer schools.
"Thank you also to the sports leaders from Hinchingbrooke School who refereed the games expertly at each competition whilst encouraging the players."