Published: 10:57 AM June 8, 2021

Priory Parkside Colts U15 Yellow squad after receiving the winners shield for the Hunts Youth League U15 Division B. They were presented with the trophy and their medals at Priory Park in St Neots on Saturday morning. - Credit: PRIORY PARKSIDE

Name of the Club: Priory Parkside Colts.

What Do They Do? Club is made up of colts football teams who play home games at Priory Park. Away games take place across Cambridgeshire. The club also has a FA Wildcats Centre which offers girls aged from five to 11, the chance to have fun, make friends and play football.

Facilities: The teams play and train at the park and have their own changing rooms in the car park.

Background: The Priory Parkside club was formed in 1978 with just two teams and now has numerous teams, with squads aged from Under-7s through to U-15s who play in the Hunts and Cambs leagues.

INFO: Mini Soccer and Youth League Teams, contact the relevant team manager:

Mixed Mini Soccer Sessions contact prioryparksidefc@virginmedia.com

Pumas – prioryparksidepumas@gmail.com

FA Wildcats – prioryparkside.lionesses@gmail.com

If you would like your club to feature in the Hunts Post Club of the week, contact: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.












