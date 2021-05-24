Published: 1:00 PM May 24, 2021





Name of Club: Fenstanton Bowls Club

What They Do: A small outdoor bowls club with six rinks. Members play competitive matches in ladies, gents and mixed leagues as well as holding a Thursday morning social bowls session, which is free to non-members for the first two sessions. The club welcomes people of all ages, backgrounds and experience.

Where Do They Meet: The club, which was formed in 1938, meets in West End Lane, Fenstanton

Facilities: There is a small clubhouse, which is open during the summer playing season. People new to the sport are especially welcome and all you need is a pair of flat soled shoes. The club has qualified coaches able to show new bowlers the key attributes and a selection of club bowls for players to borrow.

You may also want to watch:

Cost: Full membership is £45 per person, which enables players to play competitive league games, club competitions, friendly matches and to play at any time including the Thursday Morning club social bowls. There is also a reduced social membership for £22.50, which is aimed at players who do not want to play competitive matches and just want to play 'social bowls'.

Information: Visit the club's web site at: fenstantonbowlsclub.co.uk

If you want your club to feature in Club of the Week, contact: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.