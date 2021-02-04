News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Club of the Week: First Strokes Godmanchester Swimming Club

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:00 AM February 4, 2021   
First Strokes Godmanchester Swimming Club. 

NAME: First Strokes Godmanchester Swimming Club (affiliated to Swim England, east region, and Cambridgeshire Swim England).

BACKGROUND: The club was set up in 2009 with only 10 swimmers, and is still one of the newest registered clubs in the country. It has developed and grown, and by the end of 2020, there were 70 swimmers training in the club aged between eight and 18. All are local youngsters who enjoy their swimming. 

FACILITIES: Members train in a 16.66 metre-long pool and diving blocks were installed in 2017. Despite the smaller size pool, the club has enjoyed much success.

"Every year from 2013 to 2020 the club has had at least one swimmer win a gold medal at the Cambridgeshire County Championships, and many medallists and finalists," says coach John Burling.

"A couple of swimmers who started at the club have gone on to bigger clubs won medals at national championships."

MORE: The club provides social activities throughout the year and includes the families of members. Since March, 2020, members have been unable attend competitions.

EQUIPMENT: Swimwear and goggles.

CONTACT: John Burling on: 07887391961 or email: john.burling@ntlworld.com.

INFO: If you would like your club featured in Club of the Week, email: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

Godmanchester News

